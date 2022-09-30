Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.20 ($7.35) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($7.65) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Schaeffler ( OTCMKTS:SCFLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

