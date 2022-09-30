Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

