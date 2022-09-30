Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

