Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,753. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

