Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

