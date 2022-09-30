Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Lowered by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 4.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

