Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

