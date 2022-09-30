Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 14.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $30,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,769,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.96. 80,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $82.47.

