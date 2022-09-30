Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. 76,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

