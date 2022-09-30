ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Update

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, an increase of 108.0% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 822,936 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 18.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 237,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at about $19,161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 14.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 344,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Friday. 306,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of -0.02.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.