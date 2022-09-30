Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Scor Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 20,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
