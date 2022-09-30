Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Scout24 Price Performance

ETR:G24 opened at €50.24 ($51.27) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €66.02 ($67.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.76.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

