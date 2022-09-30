Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to SEK 90

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.17.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Securitas AB has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

