Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,543. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

About Seeing Machines

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.