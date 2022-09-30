Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Seeing Machines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEEMF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,543. Seeing Machines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Seeing Machines
