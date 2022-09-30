ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Position Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up 6.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $109,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,878,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $278,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,685,238.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.80 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

