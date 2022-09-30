Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 91.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $67,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Price Performance

About Sharps Compliance

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.66.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

