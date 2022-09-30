Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,241.50 ($27.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.12. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.