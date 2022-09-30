Shibaken Finance Price Down 46.5% This Week (SHIBAKEN)

Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Shibaken Finance has a market capitalization of $245,413.42 and approximately $39,949.00 worth of Shibaken Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shibaken Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shibaken Finance has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Shibaken Finance
Shibaken Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,155,978,900,000,000 coins. Shibaken Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShibakenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Shibaken Finance
Receive News & Updates for Shibaken Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shibaken Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.