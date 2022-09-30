Shield Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $81,049.58 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $81,049.58 and $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol was first traded on October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,187 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

