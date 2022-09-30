Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 342,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

