Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $176.89

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.89 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 177.22 ($2.14). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.08), with a volume of 75,271 shares trading hands.

Shoe Zone Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.39. The company has a market cap of £82.50 million and a P/E ratio of 687.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

