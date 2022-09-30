Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

