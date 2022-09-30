Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Trading Down 10.3 %
Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.86. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.78 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.
About FireAngel Safety Technology Group
