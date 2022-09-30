Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of LON:FA opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.86. FireAngel Safety Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.78 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

