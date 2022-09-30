Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Drops By 46.7%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 130,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.17% and a negative net margin of 1,315.84%. On average, analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Addex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

