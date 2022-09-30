Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Decreases By 20.7%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 968,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.
About Autogrill
