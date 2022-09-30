Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Decreases By 20.7%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 968,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Get Autogrill alerts:

About Autogrill

(Get Rating)

Read More

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.