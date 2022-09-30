Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Decreases By 33.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.5 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BDRFF opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $111.67.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

