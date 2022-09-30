Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Decreases By 33.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.5 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of BDRFF opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $111.67.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
