Short Interest in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Declines By 58.4%

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 235,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Better Therapeutics

In other news, insider Mark Heinen bought 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Heinen purchased 23,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,303.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

BTTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. Better Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

