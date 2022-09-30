Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Expands By 30.6%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.38. 192,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,250. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

