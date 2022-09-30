Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Expands By 49.6%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,059,400 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the August 31st total of 3,382,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.7 days.

BrainChip Stock Performance

Shares of BRCHF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.54. 78,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,985. BrainChip has a fifty-two week low of 0.26 and a fifty-two week high of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.68 and its 200 day moving average is 0.70.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

