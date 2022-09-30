Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Decreases By 35.2%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 3,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brazil Minerals Stock Performance
Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brazil Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About Brazil Minerals
