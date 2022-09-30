Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Decreases By 35.2%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 3,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,435,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brazil Minerals Stock Performance

Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Brazil Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Brazil Minerals

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

