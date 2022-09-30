Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 37.8%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.