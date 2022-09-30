Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Increases By 29.1%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

CTHR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,082. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.