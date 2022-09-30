Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Declines By 37.6%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
CDAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,147. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CDAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 4,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,708. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
