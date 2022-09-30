Short Interest in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Declines By 37.6%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Viii L.P. Arch acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,854,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,147. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDAK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 4,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,708. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 117.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

