Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Expands By 159.4%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITA. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MITA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,638. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

