Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Increases By 143.5%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $135,550. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,438,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

