Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Decreases By 27.3%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at 5.80 during trading hours on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of 3.80 and a 1-year high of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.79.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

