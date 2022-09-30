Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Rises By 149.0%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
CRKR stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.
