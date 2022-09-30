Short Interest in Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Rises By 149.0%

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

CRKR stock remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846. Creek Road Miners has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.