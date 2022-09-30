Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Increases By 105.5%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
electroCore Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 126,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.91.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). electroCore had a negative net margin of 282.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
