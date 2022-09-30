Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Increases By 105.5%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

electroCore Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 126,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). electroCore had a negative net margin of 282.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

electroCore Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.