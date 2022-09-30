Short Interest in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Expands By 33.3%

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial in the second quarter worth about $527,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 78,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.25. 2,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

