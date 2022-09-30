Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Expands By 68.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.6 days.

ENN Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. ENN Energy has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.28.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

