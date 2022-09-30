Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Expands By 68.5%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,200 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 288.6 days.
ENN Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. ENN Energy has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $19.28.
About ENN Energy
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.