Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rises By 179.8%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 12,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $202.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.31.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

