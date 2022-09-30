Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Drops By 19.0%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.12. 51,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,813. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

