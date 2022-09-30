Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Drops By 25.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DVOL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,790. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

