Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Grows By 27.9%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,703,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 31st total of 6,804,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,434.0 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
ELKMF stock remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.31.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Road Resources (ELKMF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.