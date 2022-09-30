Short Interest in HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Decreases By 33.3%

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

STLY remained flat at $7.75 during trading on Friday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. HG has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

