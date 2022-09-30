Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Grows By 31.8%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,663. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $1,132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,907,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,041,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,325,800 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,492,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,135,000 after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,410,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 64,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

