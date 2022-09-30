Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Rises By 32.6%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in International Media Acquisition by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAQ remained flat at $10.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

