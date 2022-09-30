Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases By 170.7%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 170.7% from the August 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ISTB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.