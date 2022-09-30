Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Increases By 107.1%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 75,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. LiveToBeHappy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

