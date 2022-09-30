Short Interest in LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Increases By 107.1%

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
Shares of CAVR remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 75,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. LiveToBeHappy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
LiveToBeHappy Company Profile
