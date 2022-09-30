Short Interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Decreases By 21.6%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Shares of MFGP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 246,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,186. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.
Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.
